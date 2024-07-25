Family of bears spotted at New Brunswick nature centre
Picturesque views, the Confederation Bridge and a whole lot of nature are what you expect when visiting the Cape Jourimain Nature Centre in New Brunswick, but this week there are two new things to see: a closed trail and bear sighting signs.
“We got a call over the radio about three little bears on the trail, so we also saw the mother on site so immediately that means that we have to make a plan of action,” said operations manager Hilary Dean.
Maintenance staff spotted the family of four eating berries along the lighthouse trail Wednesday morning.
As a result, the trail and the lighthouse itself have been closed to the public for three days to ensure everyone’s safety.
“Three days gives some time to move on and gives us time to continue to make noise, make ourselves known safely and it also gives us a chance to do other safety measures like cleaning out the garbage bins and locking them up so that it’s less attractive to the bears,” said Dean.
Heather Schwarzkopf has been visiting the site every summer since building a cottage in the area in 1994. She says that bears have never been a part of her visit.
“I was a little surprised. I have seen single bears – I haven’t actually seen them but I’ve heard of them in a friend’s yard – but actually I was quite surprised. You’d think that if there were that many you’d see them more often,” she said. “I haven’t heard about a bear sighting in two years now, so this is kind of different. I think it’s kind of cool except for maybe what’s the reason they’re showing up now and have we done something to their habitat and if so, what are we going to do about it?”
While bear sightings, or more commonly, proof of bear activity, are rare, Dean says they do happen two-to-three times a season.
“It’s certainly not every week,” she said. “It certainly hasn’t impacted us drastically in our operations, but when it does come about, thankfully, we have a plan in place and we know how to proceed.”
Dean says this is actually the second occurrence this season as a different trail was closed earlier this summer.
“We put up signs stating…there’s been bear activity and not to go on the trails. We put up barricades so that it makes it more difficult for people to enter the trails and then we also do things like social media,” she said.
The lighthouse trail and the lighthouse itself are expected to be back open to visitors on Saturday, but only if there are no more bear sightings or bear activity.
Dean says there are other things for people to see during their visit, including an observation tower, summer camps, and a museum component with a canoe made by Indigenous people in Nova Scotia they just received.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials
Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been "successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant."
BREAKING Canadian Olympic Committee removes women soccer team's head coach following drone incident
The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed women's national soccer team head coach Bev Priestman, according to a press release from the organization.
Prince William's 2023 salary revealed in new report
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
'I was just shocked': Jasper lodge owner on seeing property destroyed by wildfire
On Wednesday night, the owner of Maligne Lodge in Jasper, Alta., was shocked to receive a photo of her business engulfed in flames.
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings destroyed by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have burned in a wildfire.
OPINION Prince Harry: Press intrusion and the family rift explored in new doc
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has once again found himself at the centre of media attention following his recent interview as part of 'Tabloids on Trial,' an ITV documentary on phone hacking and tabloid intrusion.
Yukon woman narrowly escapes bear attack, credits hair clip
A woman in Yukon believes her hair clip helped save her during a bear attack.
Tourist suffers 3rd-degree burns to feet after losing flip flops amid soaring temperatures in Death Valley
A tourist was hospitalized after suffering third-degree burns on his feet on Saturday when he lost his flip flops at a national park in California where temperatures soared past 50 C.
Former judge with disputed Cree heritage likely has Indigenous DNA: law society
The Law Society of British Columbia says a DNA test shows a former judge and Order of Canada recipient accused of falsely claiming to be Cree "most likely" has Indigenous heritage.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police identify man and woman killed in quadruple shooting in Toronto
Toronto police have now identified the two victims killed in a quadruple shooting in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
-
Man critically injured in 3-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
A man has been critically injured in a three-vehicle collision in north Etobicoke.
-
New details emerge in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 that killed baby and grandparents
Durham Regional Police have confirmed new details about a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 which claimed the lives of a baby and his grandparents following a police chase in April.
Calgary
-
Calgary events cancelled, altered amid air quality advisory
An air quality advisory was issued for Calgary Thursday, as wildfire smoke engulfed the city.
-
Calgary reception centre to remain open for 48 hours to support wildfire evacuees
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city's reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open for the next 48 hours.
-
The Buckleys added to Calgary Folk Festival lineup
A couple of local musical favourites were added to the Calgary Folk Music Festial lineup Thursday.
Edmonton
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials
Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been "successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant."
-
Jasper Park Lodge reports most structures 'standing and intact' amid wildfire
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.
-
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings destroyed by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have burned in a wildfire.
Montreal
-
3 tornadoes confirmed as truck toppled, trees uprooted south of Montreal
A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Laurentians municipality mulls banning wakesurfing
Public consultations have been launched on a draft bylaw in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard that would prohibit wake boats from Lac Saint-Joseph and neighbouring Lac Sainte-Marie.
-
Persistent flooding angers Town of Mount Royal residents
In the Town of Mount Royal (TMR), several households have been suffering from persistent flooding following torrential downpours.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents grief-stricken for families fleeing Jasper, Alta. wildfire
Many people across the country, including in Ottawa, have connections to the popular town of Jasper, Alta., a vacation destination. Some, with family members who evacuated, are watching anxiously from afar.
-
Youth receiving support from Children's Aid Society of Ottawa dies
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) and striking workers with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) say a youth who was receiving support from the agency has died.
-
Tornado near Perth, Ont. during severe weather on Wednesday, Northern Tornadoes Project says
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says a tornado touched down near Perth, Ont. Wednesday night, as a series of severe storms moved across eastern Ontario.
London
-
Poilievre takes on crime, drugs, word terminology, and the media in London, Ont.
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's tour through London Thursday focussed on justice and outrage over safe supply, and the term 'safe supply' itself.
-
25-year-old Londoner faces human trafficking charges
A man is now facing a wide swath of charges following an investigation by London Police Services Human Trafficking Unit. Beginning in April 2019, a woman entered an agreement with a man, employed as a sex worker.
-
Sarnia saw a nearly 20 per cent increase in crime in 2023
If you think that Sarnia seems more dangerous, statistics show you could be correct. Police reported crime statistics for 2023 have officially been released, and crime severity and frequency for the city is overall higher than it was the year prior.
Barrie
-
Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Loose wheel hits 4 vehicles on Highway 400 in Innisfil
Four vehicles sustained damage while travelling along Highway 400 in Innisfil Thursday morning after a wheel came loose.
-
Young female arrested in connection with 2 armed robberies in Wasaga Beach
A female youth has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies at a Wasaga Beach gas station.
Northern Ontario
-
Worker killed at New Gold mine in northwestern Ont.
An employee operating a piece of equipment in an open pit was killed Wednesday at New Gold's gold mine in Rainy River.
-
Massive piece of equipment passes through Timmins, part of $80M hydro upgrade
A large object was hauled through Timmins on Thursday morning, a new transformer making its way to the Porcupine Transmission Station.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials
Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been "successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant."
Kitchener
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
Police have arrested three males, including a teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting that left multiple people injured.
-
New Hamburg, Ont. couple gets new truck after dealing with transmission troubles
A year-long nightmare has ended for a New Hamburg, Ont. couple who were told they couldn't get their truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch.
-
New charges related to 2023 murder of Guelph man
Four people are facing new charges in connection to a homicide investigation that started nine months ago.
Windsor
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Newborn data allegedly accessed by doctor seeking profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
-
Shed fire causes $300,000 damage
Chatham-Kent firefighters were called to a working structure fire on Thursday.
-
Leroux feeling uneasy after Bubba Pollock sentencing pushed to September
Bubba Pollock pleaded guilty to harassment back in January and was court Thursday for sentencing.
Winnipeg
-
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
-
Cycling community placing 'Ghost Bike' to remember man killed while riding his bike
Winnipeg's cycling community is coming together Thursday night to remember the victim of a fatal hit-and-run last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian Olympic Committee removes women soccer team's head coach following drone incident
The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed women's national soccer team head coach Bev Priestman, according to a press release from the organization.
Regina
-
Star Blanket Cree Nation lifts 17 year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
-
Regina crime rate increases slightly, ranks ninth in country: Stats Can
An annual report from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) shows Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.
-
Moose Jaw man charged with trafficking guns, lying to officers
Police in Moose Jaw have laid charges following a more than year-long investigation involving firearms trafficking in the city.
Saskatoon
-
'Can't give people the dignity': Saskatoon nurses sound alarm under extreme overcapacity
Nurses at Saskatoon's two busiest hospitals are once again sounding the alarm about severe overcapacity concerns in the emergency departments.
-
'It was like torture': Saskatoon mother is relieved her son's accused killer is locked up
A Saskatoon mother says she feels a “little bit better” knowing that police caught her son’s accused killer.
-
'Band-aid solution': Sask. announces $2M for province's food banks
The Government of Saskatchewan announced a $2 million funding package for the province’s food banks on Thursday, in a bid to help low-income families with the high cost of groceries.
Vancouver
-
Human remains found in Fraser River near industrial area, Richmond RCMP say
Police in Richmond are investigating after human remains were found "off the shore of an industrial area" in the city earlier this week.
-
Woman killed in Maple Ridge identified as IHIT appeals for information
Homicide investigators have identified a woman who was killed in Maple Ridge last weekend in what they say was an "isolated incident."
-
Pride, light and chillin' in the park: Things to do in Vancouver this weekend
The last weekend of July brings with it the end of a fireworks festival and the beginning of annual Pride festivities. Here are some of the events happening in Vancouver over the next few days.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver will not be charged in crash that killed municipal worker near Victoria
An elderly woman who struck and killed a 52-year-old father who was working in a construction zone near Victoria last year will not face criminal charges in the case, authorities announced Thursday.
-
B.C. lets wineries import grapes for 2024 vintages after 'devastating' winter losses
The B.C. government says wineries can import grapes and juice to make their 2024 vintages after "devastating" losses this winter.
-
Former judge with disputed Cree heritage likely has Indigenous DNA: law society
The Law Society of British Columbia says a DNA test shows a former judge and Order of Canada recipient accused of falsely claiming to be Cree "most likely" has Indigenous heritage.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.