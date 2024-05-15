ATLANTIC
    First-ever Atlantic Slam W basketball tournament coming to P.E.I. this fall

    Charlottetown, P.E.I., will host a first-ever event in eastern Canada later this year: the Atlantic Slam W basketball tournament.

    According to a news release from the City of Charlottetown, four NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball teams will compete in six regular season games from Nov. 22 to 24 in P.E.I.

    The inaugural tournament will also feature coach and player development clinics.

    Eastlink Centre Charlottetown will host the tournament.

    “Having an event of this magnitude is very exciting for Prince Edward Island,” said Cory Deagle, minister of fisheries, tourism, sport and culture, in the release. “NCAA Women’s Basketball popularity has seen tremendous growth over the years and we are very thrilled to have Charlottetown hosting the inaugural Atlantic Slam tournament.”

    Tournament passes – which start at $150 plus tax and fees – will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday. They can be bought at www.eastlinkcentrepei.com or in-person at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown box office on Kensington Road.

