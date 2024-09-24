First female pastor at historic Halifax church retiring

The first female pastor to serve at a nearly 200-year-old Halifax church is calling it a career.

Rev. Rhonda Britton is retiring from New Horizons Baptist Church after 17 years with the organization. A Facebook post from the group says a retirement celebration weekend in Britton’s honour will be held on Nov. 22 to 24.

According to the church’s website, Britton, who was born in America, joined the 192-year-old church as its 22nd pastor in 2007. She received a Doctor of Ministry degree from Acadia University and was ordained in Staten Island, New York, in 2002.

Prior to joining New Horizons, she served in New Glasgow, N.S., for five years.

Britton often spoke against street violence, anti-Black racism and public policies that negatively affect underserved communities.

Britton will officially retire on Dec. 31.

