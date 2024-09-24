ATLANTIC
More

    • First female pastor at historic Halifax church retiring

    Share

    The first female pastor to serve at a nearly 200-year-old Halifax church is calling it a career.

    Rev. Rhonda Britton is retiring from New Horizons Baptist Church after 17 years with the organization. A Facebook post from the group says a retirement celebration weekend in Britton’s honour will be held on Nov. 22 to 24.

    According to the church’s website, Britton, who was born in America, joined the 192-year-old church as its 22nd pastor in 2007. She received a Doctor of Ministry degree from Acadia University and was ordained in Staten Island, New York, in 2002.

    Prior to joining New Horizons, she served in New Glasgow, N.S., for five years.

    Britton often spoke against street violence, anti-Black racism and public policies that negatively affect underserved communities.

    Britton will officially retire on Dec. 31.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News