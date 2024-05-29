First health-care clinic exclusively for veterans, RCMP opens in Bedford, N.S.

A health-care clinic exclusively for military veterans and RCMP members officially opened its doors in Bedford, N.S., on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Echelon Wellness, the clinic is a first-of-its-kind in Canada and will specifically cater to the veteran, active RCMP communities. Echelon offers services such as physiotherapy, pedorthics, counselling, and non-invasive treatment for erectile dysfunction.

“HRM was a natural choice as our first location,” said Igor Gimelshtein, CEO of Echelon, in the release. “The highly concentrated Veteran and RCMP community will directly benefit from an interdisciplinary approach to our health-care services. This will be the first of other locations we’ve identified from coast-to-coast where we can expand our platform of care.”

Echelon plans to open a similar clinic in St. John’s, N.L., in the coming months.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.