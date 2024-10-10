Flu, COVID-19 vaccines now available in Nova Scotia

Vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu are now available in Nova Scotia.

The vaccines, which are recommended for everyone aged six months and older, are available from family doctors, pharmacies, nurse practitioners, family practice nurses, public health offices and mobile units. Appointments can be booked:

at https://novascotia.ca/vaccination

through the YourHealthNS app

by calling 1-833-797-7772

by calling a primary care provider

Family bookings will allow up to six people to reserve a spot in a single appointment.

“Getting vaccinated against respiratory illnesses like influenza and COVID-19 can help prevent serious illness and unnecessary hospital visits,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, in a news release from the province. “It is particularly important for people at increased risk of severe disease to get vaccinated, including older adults, young infants and toddlers, and people with chronic health conditions. Anyone who is in regular contact with someone from any of these groups should also get vaccinated.”

The vaccines are updated annually to protect against the newest strands of the flu and COVID-19.

Flu and COVID-19 symptoms can include sneezing, a sudden high fever, sore throat, general aches and pains, and fatigue and weakness.

