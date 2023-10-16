Former P.E.I. MLA passes away, premier says
A former Prince Edward Island MLA has passed away, according to Premier Dennis King.
In a statement, King said Jim Larkin, who served as an MLA for the 6th Queens electoral district from 1979 to 1982, recently passed away.
“Jim Larkin contributed to the development of his community in many ways throughout his life,” King said. “Jim’s kindness, friendship and mentorship was felt over the years by his family, friends and staff. His loss is felt by many but most of all by his beloved family.”
King said Larkin operated the MacKinnon’s Lobster on the Wharf restaurant in Charlottetown for several years and he later earned the Premier’s Award for Tourism in 2004.
Larkin also acted as chair of the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
