    • Four firearms missing after N.S. business break-in

    Police are looking for a suspect in a break-in at a business in Whycocomagh, N.S., on June 26, 2024. (Source: RCMP) Police are looking for a suspect in a break-in at a business in Whycocomagh, N.S., on June 26, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for four firearms after a break-in at a Whycocomagh business on Wednesday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to an intrusion alarm at a business on the 9000 block of Highway 105 just before midnight. They confirmed multiple firearms and ammunition had been stolen.

    Police searched the area and found five firearms and some ammunition, but four firearms are believed to be still missing.

    The investigation identified two people of interest. One is described as a man with wavy, long, dark-coloured hair and glasses who wore grey or camouflage pants and a red hoodie. The other is described as a man standing roughly five-foot-eight with grey pants and a black sweater.

    Police are looking for a suspect in a break-in at a business in Whycocomagh, N.S., on June 26, 2024. (Source: RCMP)

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-625-2220, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

