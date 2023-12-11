Fourth person dies after P.E.I. collision

Another person is dead after a vehicle collision on Prince Edward Island last week.

According to a news release from the RCMP, a 30-year-old man died on Monday after suffering serious injuries during a collision on Friday. He was a passenger in the pick-up truck that was involved in the crash.

Police responded to the two-vehicle collision in Marshfield around 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Three people – an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a male youth – died and two were taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A teenage boy remains in hospital with serious injuries, police say. A sixth person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old man from York for dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. He will appear in court at a later date.

Police say early indications seem to show the truck pulled into the oncoming lane and hit the car head-on.

