3 dead, 3 injured after collision in P.E.I.
The Queens District RCMP has arrested a 20-year-old man after a fatal collision in P.E.I. left three people dead and three others seriously injured.
In a news release from Saturday, police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision on St Peters Road in Marshfield at around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
It is believed that a pick-up truck pulled out into the oncoming lane and stuck a car head-on.
Three passengers of the car, an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a male youth died as a result of their injuries, according to police. Another teen boy who was in the car is being treated for serious injuries.
The passenger of the truck was seriously injured due to the incident, and the driver of the truck also suffered injuries.
Police arrested a 20-year-old man from York, P.E.I., for dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. The RCMP has not identified the man, but say he will appear in provincial court at a later date as the incident remains under investigation.
Island EMS, North Shore Fire Department, the Provincial Department of Transport, and P.E.I. Coroner also attended the scene.
A section of Route 2 was closed until around 1 a.m. as police investigated the scene.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in P.E.I. was also put on a partial Code Orange due to the collision as it was expecting several trauma patients. The partial Code Orange has since been lifted.
On the way to the collision, police say an unmarked RCMP vehicle that was travelling with light and sirens collided with a vehicle at an intersection at Mount Edward Road, but nobody was injured and Charlottetown police is investigating it as a separate collision.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
