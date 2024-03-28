Full parole granted to man convicted in notorious 'McDonald's murders' in Cape Breton

The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to one of three men convicted in the brutal murders of three McDonald's restaurant workers in Cape Breton more than 30 years ago.

The board decided during a hearing today that 55-year-old Freeman MacNeil should receive a conditional release because his risk to reoffend is rated at low to moderate and his plan to reintegrate into society appears reasonable.

MacNeil, who was granted day parole in December 2022, told the hearing that he is "headed down the right path" and is doing what he needs to do to earn full parole.

On May 7, 1992, Freeman and two other men broke into the fast-food restaurant in Sydney River, N.S., and killed two employees before emptying the safe of $2,000. A third employee was shot dead as they were leaving.

MacNeil, who was 23 at the time, was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, forcible confinement and robbery, and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

In 2022, the board denied parole for co-accused Derek Anthony Wood, while Darren Muise was granted full parole in November 2012 after serving almost 20 years in prison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

