Future of Halifax Parade of Lights up in the air

The future of the popular Parade of Lights in Halifax is uncertain due to the sale of the media company that has sponsored it for years.

SaltWire was sold to the national chain Postmedia earlier this year and the right to the parade went with it. SaltWire’s Halifax newspaper has been a longtime title sponsor of the holiday event.

Sports and Entertainment Atlantic and the Downtown Halifax Business Commission have expressed interest in stepping up to keep the parade going. The Commission says Postmedia has not made a public announcement about its role in the parade’s future.

The event, typically held in November, winds through downtown Halifax with dozens of floats.

The uncertainty surrounding the Parade of Lights could provide a boost to smaller events in the region, including the Spryfield Santa Claus Parade, which is held on Nov. 24.

“We have already seen people requesting applications that we haven’t seen before, so that’s an indication to me that we are going to see an even bigger parade this year,” said Bruce Holland, executive director and co-chair of the Spryfield event. “I think we have five- or six-thousand people last year so it was a big turnout.”

Anne Marie Baker, co-chair of the Light Up Bedford Parade (which is held on Nov. 17), is also hopeful for a strong showing this season.

“Last year with the Halifax parade postponed by a week, a lot of people chose to come to the Bedford parade,” Baker said. “We had – we believe – roughly 30,000 in attendance. We anticipate a sizeable turnout again this year.

