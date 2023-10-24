ATLANTIC
    • Geological expert will inspect idle Cape Breton Donkin Mine this week

    Andrew Battiste, 21, has been laid off from the Donkin Mine since July.

    “It was pretty sad, actually. I was making really good money for the past eight or nine months and just like that it's over,” he said.

    A stop work order has been in place at the mine since July after a series of roof falls.

    In the meantime, dozens of miners have been laid off while work to fix the damage and safety inspections have been completed.

    “I felt safe personally, I think you can ask anyone at the Donkin Mine and they would agree it feels safe to work there,” said Battiste.

    A Dalhousie geological expert hired by the Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration will be at the mine on Friday to review work done to address roof falls.

    “It's all about the due diligence surrounding safety and the miners understand that, the mine officials understand that as well, it's just its taking too long to get it done,” said James Edwards, Cape Breton Regional Municipal Councillor.

    Edwards said a meeting was held Monday afternoon with government officials, workers, and Kameron Coal.

    He said some of the miners who have been laid off are already leaving the area in search of other work.

    “Kameron Coal is getting quite anxious. They're a large operation and they want to do business in Cape Breton, but they're not going to wait forever,” said Edwards.

    A spokesperson from Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration said in an email they cannot speculate on how long the consultant's work will take, or when the mine might reopen.

