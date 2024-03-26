ATLANTIC
More

    • Global cocoa prices on the rise as Easter approaches

    Cacoa tins are pictured. (Source: Paul Hollingsworth/CTV News Atlantic) Cacoa tins are pictured. (Source: Paul Hollingsworth/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    The price of cocoa worldwide is on the rise.

    “$10,000 US a metric tonne,” said Sylvain Charlebois, food professor at Dalhousie University.

    It is a record increase, causing a spike in the cost for cocoa baking supplies and chocolate in general.

    “At the Ivory Coast in Ghana, there is a black pod that is affecting production right now,” Charlebois. “I put it’s just not there.”

    Weather is also causing a cocoa transportation slowdown.

    Charlebois says the price of chocolate hasn’t fully topped up.

    Shoppers like Janis Hamilton will soon be paying a lot more at the store.

    “Just like everything else,” said Hamilton.

    Brenda Stephenson bought chocolate bunnies for Easter.

    “$35.97 for three,” said Hamilton.

    Bernadette Foley is an avid baker who is braced for cocoa to get too pricey.

    “Maybe I will go to the bulk barn to get just the amount that I need,” said Foley.

    Peace by Chocolate owner Tareq Hadhad has concerns about the price of all groceries, not just cocoa.

    “The world is living through a challenging time,” said Hadhad. “Inflation is eating through people’s disposable incomes that they have saved for years.”

    Hadhad will patiently wait for prices to drop, and make every effort to not raise his prices.

    “We are just trying to hold on,” said Hadhad.

    Charlebois said as the cocoa price increase, consumers should brace for the practice of skim-flation.

    “A lot of manufacturers are reformulated their products, and replacing cocoa with an artificial flavor,” he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

      It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News