Halifax beach closed due to blue-green algae

Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is closed for recreational use due to blue-green algae bloom.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, some types of blue-green algae produce toxins that can pose a risk to people and pets.

Anyone who comes into contact with blue-green algae or consumes water containing it may experience:

rash

skin irritation

swollen lips

fever

nausea

vomiting and/or diarrhea

sore throat

sore red eyes

Initial testing will be conducted at Cunard Pond Beach to determine if the algae bloom is toxin producing. If it is, the beach will stay closed until the blooms have disappeared.

