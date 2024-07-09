ATLANTIC
    • Halifax beach closed due to blue-green algae

    Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is seen in this image taken July 4, 2024. (Jim Kvammen/CTV Atlantic Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is seen in this image taken July 4, 2024. (Jim Kvammen/CTV Atlantic
    Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is closed for recreational use due to blue-green algae bloom.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, some types of blue-green algae produce toxins that can pose a risk to people and pets.

    Anyone who comes into contact with blue-green algae or consumes water containing it may experience:

    • rash
    • skin irritation
    • swollen lips
    • fever
    • nausea
    • vomiting and/or diarrhea
    • sore throat
    • sore red eyes

    Initial testing will be conducted at Cunard Pond Beach to determine if the algae bloom is toxin producing. If it is, the beach will stay closed until the blooms have disappeared.

