Halifax brings shrubby plants, perennials to beach to improve water quality

As the summer season winds to a close, the Halifax Regional Municipality is looking at a natural way to prevent lakes and beaches from becoming contaminated with high bacteria levels.

Elizabeth Montgomery, water resources specialist with the municipality, said they “re-naturalized” Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth this year to ward off geese and birds, which are often responsible for spikes in bacteria due to their waste.

“The idea there is geese and people like the same habitat,” Montgomery said. “People and geese like grass so by reducing that habitat for birds, they’ll be encouraged to go elsewhere. It didn’t affect the swimming area.

“Re-naturalization (means) more shrubby plants and different perennials. It’s not a lawn so geese won’t want to hang out there anymore.”

Montgomery noted the new plants can also act as barriers for heavy rainfall that usually brings contaminants into bodies of water.

“Water will be captured and filtered by plants to prevent waste material from getting into the (beach),” she said. “We don’t expect to see definitive results this year, but I have noticed there is a lot less bird waste and we have seen less (water quality) advisories at Birch Cove."

The municipality issues water quality advisories if the bacteria levels at a beach or lake exceed the Health Canada guidelines. Montgomery said the lower maximum acceptable threshold for bacteria levels was lower this year compared to others, but they stayed roughly on par with the amount of advisories issued in 2023.

“As soon as we issue an advisory, we submit a sample for testing,” Montgomery said. “If the sample comes back the next day with acceptable levels, we’ll open the beach again. Half of our beaches have had water quality advisories at least once.

“It tends to be the same beaches. Bacteria concentrations are really localized.”

Birch Cove Beach in Halifax is pictured in August 2024. (Source: Sean Mott/CTV News Atlantic)

The municipality tests 19 supervised beaches for bacteria and blue-green algae in July and August.

Blue-green algae blooms are toxic and they can result in full closures on beaches in the municipality. Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax recently reopened to the public after a weeks-long closure due to the algae while Springfield Beach in Middle Sackville has shut down for a potential bloom.

Montgomery said it’s a good practice not to swim in an area the day after heavy rainfall and to inspect your body for any rashes or stomach problems after a swim.

“If you see a flock of birds swimming where you want to go, it’s a good idea to give them space,” she said. “If the water is flowing, it’s less likely to accumulate waste.

“Toweling off vigorously and showering are good ways (to stay safe).”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.