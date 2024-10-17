Halifax building residents concerned with rash of break-ins

Fifteen vehicles were broken into at a secure parking garage in the basement of a Halifax-area apartment building early Wednesday morning.

"Our window was smashed, the car across from us, three cars at the other end, two on the other side of the garage," says vehicle owner Charlotte Marble. "They went through as many compartments as they could, and they ended up tearing off a part of the car on the inside, just off the dashboard, but it turned out it was a fuse box or something."

Whoever rummaged through Marble's car didn't get more than a bit of change. She says the broken window can be fixed, but she's now worried about her safety.

"The feeling of not knowing that you’re secure in your own home is really upsetting,” she says.

"Breaking into car is one thing this was done pretty aggressively, almost violently, smashing windows, 15 cars, glass everywhere," says her husband Jeff Macleod.

The building is only accessible with a pass card. After this incident, Macleod says he's also concerned about safety.

"Not just for myself, but for others in the building. What if somebody had come upon the scene as the smash and grab was going on?" MacLeod says.

Macleod says as far as he knows there are no cameras in the parking garage.

Halifax Regional Police did confirm they are investigating numerous reports of theft from vehicles in that parking garage.

