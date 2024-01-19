Halifax business improvement groups call for additional street navigator help

The growing homeless population the Halifax region is prompting four business improvement associations to request greater municipal funding to expand their street navigator outreach program.

Sue Uteck, the executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association, says the demand for street outreach services is growing.

At last count there are more than 30 tent encampments set up across the Halifax Regional Municipality, and 10 of those are now identified as official sheltering locations.

In a joint letter to HRM CEO Cathie O'Toole, the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission, along with the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, the North End Business Association, and the Spring Garden Area Business Association requested increased funding to expand its navigator program.

"We are being overwhelmed," said Uteck, referring to the growing homelessness situation.

Currently, two street navigators are working with the business improvement districts, who help those on the street access various supports, including food, supplies, health-care services, and more stable housing options.

Uteck says the navigators are trained social service workers who can respond quickly to the unique challenges on the street, but because there's so much demand for these kinds of services, the two navigators aren't enough.

"In a perfect world we would have at least a minimum of six navigators," said Uteck, who noted they are asking for one more navigator and an increase to funding.

A staff report published Friday recommends Halifax council increase funding to allow the business districts to add a third street navigator and increase funding for each position from $70,000 to $115,000.

The overall costs to the municipality would be $345,000, which is an increase of $205,000 from last year.

"Our street navigators Lucas Goltz and Shawn Parker go above and beyond every day to serve the community and they need help," said Uteck.

The increase in funding would allow the business improvement units to increase the navigator's reach into the community and Uteck says they are making a difference.

According the Halifax By-Name List, which tracks people who are homeless and looking for housing, there are more than 1,000 people registered, and according to the staff report that number is likely much higher.

Despite the effort to build more housing, the vacancy rate in Halifax has not changed and remains at a record low one per cent.

HRM council will review the staff report at its next council meeting on Tuesday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.