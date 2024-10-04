Halifax mayor gets lifetime supply of donairs
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage won’t need his wallet at Sicilian Pizza; he’s been given a lifetime supply of donairs.
Sicilian Pizza and the Downtown Halifax Business Commission honoured the outgoing mayor with the iconic dish on Friday.
“We just wanted to take a moment to honour him for being a great champion for our city and in particular our downtown core,” said Paul MacKinnon, CEO of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission.
Savage was the deciding vote when Halifax council made the donair the official food of the city in 2015, breaking a 7-7 tie.
"I think it's a fun thing," Savage said at the time. "A lot of people like the donair, so why not?"
Savage is serving the last few weeks of his term, bringing a close to his 12-year run as mayor of Halifax.
“Donairs have become this beloved symbol of Halifax,” MacKinnon said. “The donair has been a great ambassador and Mayor Mike Savage has been a great ambassador.”
