Halifax Mooseheads player suspended after impaired charges

A member of the Halifax Mooseheads has been suspended for five games after violating the code of conduct for the team and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

According Nova Scotia’s prosecution service, Jordan Dumais will appear in court April 9 to face two charges including impaired by alcohol, and impaired by alcohol and or drugs.

The 19-year-old was stopped by Halifax Regional Police earlier this month.

Dumais, who has played for the Mooseheads for several years, has been drafted by the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

In a statement, the Blue Jackets told CTV News Atlantic, “We are aware of the situation involving Jordan Dumais and take the matter very seriously. We are supportive of the actions taken by his junior club and will have no further comment at this time.”

The Mooseheads released a statement noting Dumais’s suspension started on Thursday.

“Dumais, who is back healthy, will miss the remainder of regular season and the first game of the playoffs,” the statement reads. “The QMJHL and the Mooseheads demand exemplary behaviour from all its players, both on and off the ice.”

Dumais took the MVP honours home in the 2022 season by collecting 140 points, leading the Q-League in scoring.

Dumais, who is from the Montreal area, also represented Canada in the 2024 World Junior Championship, picking up one goal and one assist in five games.

The five-feet-eight inches, 175-pound forward has had some injuries troubles, undergoing hip surgery in January.

The Mooseheads say Dumais will be eligible to return to the team for the second game of the playoffs.

