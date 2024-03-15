Halifax Mooseheads player suspended after impaired charges
A member of the Halifax Mooseheads has been suspended for five games after violating the code of conduct for the team and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
According Nova Scotia’s prosecution service, Jordan Dumais will appear in court April 9 to face two charges including impaired by alcohol, and impaired by alcohol and or drugs.
The 19-year-old was stopped by Halifax Regional Police earlier this month.
Dumais, who has played for the Mooseheads for several years, has been drafted by the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.
In a statement, the Blue Jackets told CTV News Atlantic, “We are aware of the situation involving Jordan Dumais and take the matter very seriously. We are supportive of the actions taken by his junior club and will have no further comment at this time.”
The Mooseheads released a statement noting Dumais’s suspension started on Thursday.
“Dumais, who is back healthy, will miss the remainder of regular season and the first game of the playoffs,” the statement reads. “The QMJHL and the Mooseheads demand exemplary behaviour from all its players, both on and off the ice.”
Dumais took the MVP honours home in the 2022 season by collecting 140 points, leading the Q-League in scoring.
Dumais, who is from the Montreal area, also represented Canada in the 2024 World Junior Championship, picking up one goal and one assist in five games.
The five-feet-eight inches, 175-pound forward has had some injuries troubles, undergoing hip surgery in January.
The Mooseheads say Dumais will be eligible to return to the team for the second game of the playoffs.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau accuses Liberal premier opposing carbon tax of bowing to political pressure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
Listeria-contaminated mushrooms: More recalls Canadians should watch out for
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
She thought she'd never see the stranger she met at the airport again. Then they unexpectedly reunited
It was summer 2015, and Christian was on a solo vacation to Hawaii. She didn’t usually travel alone, preferring to have a gaggle of girlfriends close by – but this trip was an exception.
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
Melting air fryers, blinds with choking hazard: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week including Insignia air fryers, wall chargers, and window blinds.
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
McDonald's apologizes for global system outage that shut down some stores for hours
McDonald's apologized Friday for a global technology outage that shuttered some restaurants for hours.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Victims of 'suspicious' house fire last week identified as family of 3 from Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police have identified the remains of three family members who were found at the site of a 'suspicious' fire which tore through their home in Brampton last week.
-
'It is real:' An Ontario researcher speaks out about her 18-month struggle with long COVID
An Ontario long COVID-19 researcher says she is all too familiar with the lasting effects of the condition, which she experienced for 18 months after she got infected.
-
Man robbed Brampton bank two days in a row, police say
Peel Regional Police are looking to identify a man who is believed to have allegedly robbed a Brampton bank on back-to-back days last month.
Calgary
-
Standoff in Penbrooke Meadows passes 19-hour mark
Calgary police are remaining posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home on Friday morning as an armed suspect is still barricaded inside.
-
Chrystia Freeland meets with energy leaders in Calgary
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, is in Calgary on Friday to speak with people in the energy and clean electricity sectors.
-
Skier buried, rescued after avalanche near Fernie, B.C.
A skier was buried in an avalanche near Fernie on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11 MT
LIVE @ 11 MT City of Edmonton, union avoid strike with tentative deal that now includes library workers
A deal was struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city on Thursday.
-
Flip-flop in regulating mental health counsellors will slow getting urgent services to Indigenous people: Treaty 6, 8
The decision by Alberta to regulate counsellor therapy through the College of Alberta Psychologists (CAP) will not meet the urgency of mental health care required by Indigenous populations in the province.
-
Edmonton police chief to mark 1-year-anniversary of deaths of officers killed in the line of duty
Edmonton Police Service's chief will speak Friday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deaths of Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan.
Montreal
-
Little boy in desperate need of stem cell donation hopes to find match in Montreal
Fifteen-month-old Leo Kent is in desperate need of a stem cell donation.
-
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
-
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa's mass killing victims to take place Sunday
A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
New uOttawa study suggests universe has no 'dark matter'
The University of Ottawa is challenging the current theoretical model of the universe that suggests it’s made of 'normal matter, dark energy and dark matter.'
-
Nepean, Ont. resident a millionaire after winning Lotto 649 prize
A Nepean, Ont. resident has become a millionaire after winning a Lotto 649 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on Feb. 7.
London
-
Triple-fatal crash in Huron County
Emergency responders were called to what OPP say was a serious collision east of Wingham on Thursday afternoon.
-
Business owner catches break and enter on remote surveillance
Around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, the business owner called 9-1-1 to report seeing a man on video surveillance, breaking into his business in the area of Commissioners Road West and Boler Road.
-
From the screens to the streets: Local Facebook group moving messaging offline
Several members of the Being Neighbourly Wortley/Old South Facebook group will be writing and drawing chalk messages of love and acceptance on the sidewalks outside the Landon Branch Library at 167 Wortley Rd. on Saturday.
Barrie
-
One person hospitalized after crash in Georgina
One man was taken to the hospital after a collision totalled a vehicle in Georgina Friday morning.
-
Premier Doug Ford announces $6.3M reward to City of Barrie for exceeding housing targets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stopped in Barrie on Friday morning to announce that the City would be rewarded millions of dollars for exceeding its 2023 housing targets.
-
Celebrate Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival in Midland
Midland's Butter Tart Festival is ranked among Ontario's Top 100 festivals and events for the fourth consecutive year.
Northern Ontario
-
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
-
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
-
As city ponders derelict building bylaw, still no timeline for Sudbury hospital redevelopment
Greater Sudbury is considering implementing a derelict building bylaw that aims to prevent another fiasco like the former hospital on Paris Street.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Stabbing reported in Kitchener
There’s a heavy police presence on Chandler Drive in Kitchener where police say they are responding to reports of a stabbing.
-
22 dogs killed in fire at Wellington County kennel
Twenty-two Dachshund dogs were killed in a fire at kennel near Moorefield Friday morning, fire officials say.
-
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
Windsor
-
Police looking for suspect after loss prevention officer threatened
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich St. near Mill Street, where a person concealed several items and tried to leave the store.
-
Drugs seized using search warrant in Chatham
Fentanyl and cocaine have been seized as part of an investigation in Chatham. On Thursday, police used a search warrant on Park Avenue West.
-
Chatham man turns himself in following February assault
The initial incident happened on Feb. 19 when police responded to a call where a woman was walking on Dover Street when she got into an argument with a man.
Winnipeg
-
Future of Arlington Bridge report delayed until June
It’s going to be a little longer before City of Winnipeg officials have a chance to look at potential options for the future of the Arlington Street Bridge.
-
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
-
Volunteers get behind the wheel to serve up warm meals
Come rain or shine, a group of volunteers hit the road to make sure hundreds of Winnipeg's vulnerable citizens have a warm meal each and every day.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
-
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
-
Sask. teachers announce more job action after province rejects request for third party arbitrator
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has announced further job action less than 24 hours after the provincial government rejected a request to bring in a third party to help the two sides settle their ongoing contract dispute.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
-
Sask. teachers announce more job action after province rejects request for third party arbitrator
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has announced further job action less than 24 hours after the provincial government rejected a request to bring in a third party to help the two sides settle their ongoing contract dispute.
-
Class action lawsuit seeks justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma by residential schools
A class action lawsuit is seeking justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
Kelowna
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
-
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
Vancouver
-
Man charged in 2021 South Vancouver homicide, police say
Almost two-and-a-half years after a person was killed and two others were injured in South Vancouver, police say a man has been charged.
-
Victoria councillors vote to raise their own pay 25 per cent
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
-
Premier Eby on why he changed his mind to offer Surrey more money for police transition
Months into Surrey’s policing saga, Premier David Eby admitted Thursday he's changed his mind about offering the city more money for the transition from RCMP to a municipal police force.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria councillors vote to raise their own pay 25 per cent
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
-
Unique partnership sees Victoria students create music through computer code
In a hallway at South Park Elementary School in Victoria on Thursday, you could hear the sound of music coming from a classroom. The music was two months in the making.
-
Meteorologists predict daily heat records to be broken in B.C. this weekend
People on Vancouver Island are making plans to head outdoors as a burst of hot weather is forecast to bring daily temperature heat records over the weekend.