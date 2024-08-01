Halifax police investigate suspicious fire

ATLANTIC
    Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.

    According to a news release from police, officers attended the residence on Lahey Road around 3:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

    Investigators believe the fire started on the exterior of the building.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

