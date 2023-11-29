Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area

ATLANTIC
    Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.

    Halifax Regional Police says it received a report of what was believed to be human remains in a wooded area near the 2200 block of Purcells Cove Road around 3 p.m.

    Officers found the remains and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service confirmed they are human.

    Police say the remains have not been identified.

    They are not providing any additional information at this time.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

