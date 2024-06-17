Halifax police searching for man in Bedford, N.S., after seizing weapon

Halifax Regional Police is looking for a man after recovering a weapon during a traffic stop in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.

According to a news release from police, officers conducted the traffic stop near Bedford Highway and Meadowbrook Drive around 9:20 a.m. After they recovered a weapon, the driver allegedly fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his forties. He stands five-foot-three and has short brown hair. He wore black shorts and a black shirt.

People are asked to stay away from the area as officers continue the investigation.

Halifax police on scene in Bedford, N.S., on June 17, 2024. (Source: Mike Lamb/CTV News Atlantic)

Anyone with information can call police at 902-490-5020.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.