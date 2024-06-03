Halifax staff drafts tent encampments report for council
The Halifax Regional Municipality staff has drafted a report for council addressing homelessness and the tent encampments around the city.
City staff are urging for immediate action, which will require funding support from the province.
The 59-page report outlines the need for new sheltering and housing resources to meet the needs of the community living at encampments, including spaces where people can bring their partners and pets, accelerating the purchase and installation of pallet shelters, and an individualized case management plan outlining a housing strategy.
The report also highlights the need for a winter sheltering RV-program, which would allow people to live at a campsite for a low cost.
During the winter months, the city introduced a pilot project allowing people to live in RVs at Shubie Park, but it came to an end once the camping season started. The city would need $180,000 to continue the program.
The city staff report emphasizes providing increased mental health care and additional services to the homeless population and underscores the need to approve an unbudgeted reserve withdrawal of up to $4 million to create a rapid response.
Jeff Karabanow, social work professor at Dalhousie University, said the report is very comprehensive and can bring changes to the issue.
“There’s a lot of data there, it’s trauma-informed, it’s compassionate, and it sees all the multiple perspectives in dealing with all levels of this housing crisis,” said Karabanow.
A tent in Halifax. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)
Karabanow hopes some of the funds go towards resources that already exist.
“We do have services that popped up in the last year in response to the encampment that I wonder if some of that funding can go to them to design, [and] restructure their operations to continue helping the people living at these encampments,” he said.
He said the report is timely, especially as the weather warms up and people leave indoor shelters.
“Our homeless population has increased but it hasn’t gotten to the level that Montreal or Toronto, so we can still address this before it becomes even more difficult to control,” he said.
With more tents popping up around the city, street navigators are struggling to keep up.
“For one individual to have to run to serve 40-50 people or more clients a day, it’s physically impossible. So people are slipping through the cracks,” said Sue Uteck, executive director of Spring Garden Area Business Association. “You’re dealing with a lot of people with acuity needs, severe mental health here in the Spring Garden-area. This is something both my colleagues from other business improvement districts have been asking for over a year.”
City staff will present the report at the council meeting on Tuesday.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
Pharmacare bill passes in the House of Commons, heads to the Senate
The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons.
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Poilievre disagrees with Conservative MP who opposes same-sex marriage, vows to uphold
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating after man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Scarborough
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was critically injured in shooting involving a Toronto police officer in Scarborough on Monday.
-
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
-
Fan steps in to caddie for pro golfer at Canadian Open in Hamilton
Paul Emerson only planned on watching the RBC Canadian Open from the gallery this weekend in Hamilton, but ended up caddying for one of the pros.
Calgary
-
Man and woman assaulted during private vehicle sale meet-up
Two people were assaulted while trying to sell their vehicle privately over the weekend in the community of Carrington.
-
Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder up for parole in less than a decade
A 41-year-old Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder will be eligible for parole after the minimum amount of time.
-
Former Wildrose, UCP politician Derek Fildebrandt charged with uttering threats
Former conservative politician and current Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt has been criminally charged with uttering threats after an incident that occurred outside his home this spring.
Edmonton
-
Tornado watch issued for areas southeast of Edmonton
The potential for funnel clouds and weak, short-lived tornadoes exists through this afternoon and into this evening for areas southeast of Edmonton.
-
Oilers back in Cup final, and fans from Arctic Circle to Philippines celebrate
The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Stanley Cup final in a celebration reaching north of the Arctic Circle and drawing in fans from as far away as the Philippines.
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run incident in Parkland County
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident early Monday morning in Parkland County.
Montreal
-
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
-
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER June starts off sunny and warm, but rain sweeping in at the end of the week
Montreal holds onto high pressure for the beginning of the first week of June.
Ottawa
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water at Britannia Beach
Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.
-
Community housing organization in Ottawa giving 20 women refugees a fresh start
Twenty women refugees have found a new start in Ottawa thanks to the help of a community housing organization.
-
Developers eye residential future after buying Carlingwood Shopping Centre
A pair of development firms have purchased Ottawa's Carlingwood Shopping Centre, announcing a plan for future residential development, while continuing to operate the mall.
London
-
'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
-
Controversy surrounding accused at field dog event years before shooting death
A court in St. Thomas heard that Boris Panovski’s name was dropped from a champion field dog by the victim years before his shooting death.
-
Ontario Health Coalition holding public hearings on ER closures
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
Barrie
-
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
-
Seadoo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.
-
Toronto woman takes home $287K with RVH Auxiliary 50/50
Toronto resident Sonia Beharry is the latest Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw winner, taking home $287,055.
Northern Ontario
-
Attempted murder charge after Sudbury driver tries to run over victims with a car three times
A 23-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder after someone in a vehicle made multiple attempts to run over two people on Kathleen Street.
-
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
-
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman’s car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
-
Former Stratford business owner pleads guilty to one charge
Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.
Windsor
-
'It's a really sad day': Demolition begins in Wheatley
The jaws of a machine devoured the side of the Wheatley Legion Branch 324 building as demolition began Monday morning.
-
Cross-border workers in Windsor concerned over potential border strike
While there were no delays at Windsor's international land border crossings Monday, that might not be the case later this week.
-
Crews battle house fire on Campbell Avenue
A fire on Campbell Avenue in Windsor is under investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers at the Winnipeg trial of an admitted serial killer are discussing whether a forensic psychiatrist, author and YouTuber can provide expert testimony.
-
'We are sorry': University of Manitoba apologizes for keeping Indigenous remains
The president of the University of Manitoba offered an apology to Indigenous communities Monday for the hurt the university has caused by keeping Indigenous remains.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister received government contract, faces disclosure questions
A Manitoba cabinet minister is being accused of hiding the fact he has a contract with the provincial government.
Regina
-
Regina police now investigating city's second homicide of 2024
An investigation into the death of a Regina man over the weekend has been elevated to a homicide investigation, according to police.
-
Swift Current RCMP investigating fatal Highway 1 crash
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed that a previously reported "serious collision" near Swift Current has resulted in a death.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
Saskatoon
-
Judge signals accused killer Greg Fertuck may file for a mistrial, 11 days before verdict
Greg Fertuck is trying to apply for a mistrial, just 11 days before a judge is expected to deliver the verdict in his murder trial.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
-
Saskatoon man killed in stabbing outside Esso gas station
Saskatoon police are investigating after a stabbing outside the Esso gas station on the 800 block of 22nd Street West turned fatal early Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Weather continues to hamper search for overdue climbers in Garibaldi Park
With a rainfall warning in effect for the Squamish area, mountain peaks are shrouded in heavy cloud – severely hampering search and rescue efforts to locate three mountaineers who did not return from Garibaldi Park as planned on Friday.
-
'Like winning the lottery': B.C. mayors slam federal disaster relief fund after projects denied
The mayors of three B.C. cities that were hard-hit by flooding in 2021 slammed the federal government Monday, saying they have been denied the financial support they need to rebuild and protect their communities.
-
Homicide team investigating suspicious death in Chilliwack
Homicide investigators were called to Chilliwack over the weekend to investigate a suspicious death.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
-
Cyberattack on B.C. government may have compromised 'sensitive personal information': officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Kelowna
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.