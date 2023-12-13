Halifax to hold New Year’s Eve celebrations at Emera Oval for first time
For the first time ever, the municipal New Year’s Eve concert and national broadcast in Halifax will be held at the Emera Oval on Dec. 31.
According to a Wednesday news release, the New Year’s Eve festivities will start at 11 p.m. at the Oval.
Rankin MacInnis, the Music Nova Scotia 2023 Entertainer of the Year, will headline the main stage. Lindsay Misiner and DJs Okay TK and Grimrock, along with breakdancers and emcees, will also perform.
There will be a family skate at the Oval from 10 p.m. to midnight.
