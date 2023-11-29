ATLANTIC
    Halifax Transit services free this weekend

    A Halifax ferry is pictured. (Source: Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News Atlantic) A Halifax ferry is pictured. (Source: Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News Atlantic)

    From a transit perspective, the first weekend in December is one of the busiest of the year.

    “We know folks are out and about and are celebrating with friends and family and we want to ensure that there is a weekend where people could take advantage of the services,” says Marley MacDonald, the director of responsibility and sustainability for the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission.

    So, in partnership with Halifax Transit, all services will be free this weekend.

    “We have a long-standing partnership with MADD Canada. They have lots of statistics that show increased impaired driving around moments of celebration, including the holidays,” MacDonald says.

    The Nova Scotia RCMP is aware of those stats, too.

    “Over the holidays we’re going to set up checkpoints to be more visible, but these activities are done throughout the year,” says Cst. Dominic Laflamme.

    Cst. Laflamme says the public can play a part in keeping the province's roads and highways safe.

    “If people suspect an impaired driver on the road just make sure you dial 911. We have officers working throughout the holidays, we are going to have people out there, so if you’re not sure, just don’t risk it, dial 911 and maybe you’re going to save a life on that night.”

    Last year, the NSCL's free ride initiative saw more than 30,000 people use public transit.

    “Things are getting busy and folks are out and heading downtown or heading to friends or family and celebrating together and we wanted to ensure that Halifax transit was an option for folks to get home safely from those celebrations,” says MacDonald.

    This is the second year for the transit initiative. It will run from 6 p.m. until the end of service on both Friday and Saturday.

