Halloween weather spooky good for the Maritimes

An autumn chill is in the air as we approach the end of October in the Maritimes but the region will catch a brief bump up in temperature just in time for Halloween.

Vampires, zombies, and a warm front

A warm front associated with a low-pressure system moving from northern Ontario into northern Quebec crosses the Maritimes on Wednesday.

The front brings increasing cloudiness and scattered showers but more crucially a change in wind direction. A southerly wind develops on Wednesday and continues into Thursday. The wind moving up milder air from the eastern U.S. seaboard into the Maritimes for Halloween.

Partly cloudy and mild for most areas Halloween evening. Fog present near/on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and Bay of Fundy coastline of New Brunswick. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Daytime highs on Thursday are expected to reach the high-teens with some in the low-twenties. Evening temperatures will maintain in the low-to-mid teens. Partly cloudy sky conditions and there may be fog present for areas near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy coastline of New Brunswick. If you’re trick-or-treating in foggy areas, consider adding some extra reflective material or lighting for costumes. Drivers should be extra alert in areas where fog is reducing visibility.

Reduced visibility in fog indicated as being possible Halloween evening. Plan to add some extra reflective material or lighting to costumes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Cold front crashes the party

A trailing cold front is expected to come across the Maritimes on Friday.

The front brings some scattered showers and a change in the wind direction. A northwest wind returns behind it and brings temperatures down for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday for much of the region in the range of four-to-nine degrees and in the range of six-to-10 degrees on Sunday.

Low temperatures will return to near or below freezing.

Times, they are a changing

While on the subject of the weekend, don’t forget there is a time change.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Clocks will need to be set back one hour.

It is also an opportune time to change and check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. You may wish to consider changing over to winter tires as well. Winter tires are most effective when the temperature is seven degrees or less. That will become more and more common moving through the month of November.