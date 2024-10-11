Health care, long term care promises highlight N.B. election campaign Friday

Health care and long term care promises dominated the New Brunswick election campaign on Friday.

With one in six families struggling with infertility, the Liberals have promised to fund one round of in vitro fertilization to anyone who needs it of they win the vote on Oct. 21.

“It’s something we hear, often in quiet conversations,” said party leader Susan Holt. “It’s a hard thing to talk about. It’s something my husband and I went through. It’s something that we’re proud to support today.”

Holt also said the Liberals plan to expand midwifery services by adding two more locations to the province. Other promises include introducing at-home PAP tests for cervical cancer screening to help prevent and catch more cases earlier and working with the federal government for free contraception.

“The total cost is $4.94 million annually to support better health-care access for women and families in New Brunswick,” said Holt, who added a round of in vitro fertilization will cost $2.64 million while $500,000 will go to midwifery and $1.8 million annually for at-home PAP tests

Green Party leader David Coon promised to increase the ratio of staff-to-nursing home residents if his party is elected during a stop in Riverview.

Coon said the party would also increase the comfort and clothing allowance for nursing home residents and cap the cost of special care home beds at $80 a day.

Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs did not have any scheduled events on Friday.

Advance polling for the provincial election will be held on Saturday and Tuesday.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.