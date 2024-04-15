Hundreds of teachers rally at busy Halifax intersection

Several hundred teachers held a rally at one of the busiest intersections in Halifax on Monday.

Rush hour traffic slowed at the Armdale Rotary as the teachers held the rally to raise awareness of their ongoing negotiations with the provincial government.

The two parties have started talks with a conciliator.

Last week, members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if a deal is not reached.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.