'I live a good, clean life': Socialite veteran 'just keeps going' ahead of 100th birthday

Days ahead of his 100th birthday, Thomas Archibald Franklin, better known as Tom, is feeling ‘pretty good’.

“I can’t believe it,” Franklin tells CTV Atlantic. “You know for 100 years old, I think I’m doing pretty good.”

Born in Digby, N.S., on July 23, 1924, Tom was one of six children. In 1943, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force, where he worked as an instrument technician. His RCAF and civilian jobs, and family life, led him to living in all four Atlantic provinces, as well as Quebec and Ontario, before retiring in Wilmot, N.S., in 1974.

For the past year, the father of two has called the veterans wing at the Soldier’s Memorial Hospital in Middleton, N.S., home. The soon-to-be centenarian says the secret to his longevity is simple.

“I live a good, clean life. I don’t smoke. I have maybe one, or two drinks a year. I just take it easy,” he says.

Community character

“Easy” for Tom doesn’t mean sitting still. On days when the weather is favourable, he takes a mobility scooter with a friend to the nearby Tim Hortons in Middleton.

In fact, Tom drives his scooter to the drive-thru, where someone always offers to buy his Double Double. He then sits in the parking lot, ready to strike up a conversation with friends or strangers.

“The two of us go every day,” explains Tom. “Quite a few people come, stop and talk to us.”

Thomas Archibald Franklin, left, in his scooter. (Source: Diane Mestekemper)

His daughter Diane Mestekemper can attest to the attention her dad brings.

“Everybody loves him,” says Mestekemper. “It's nothing for me to get a post on Facebook, or a picture saying, ‘Oh, saw your dad at Hortons today,’ and they wave or take his picture.”

His daughter says her father wasn’t always outgoing, adding he was “very shy” when she was growing up.

“Now he’s just done a complete 180,” she says. “But he always lived his life by the Golden Rule, and we were taught that as kids. To treat people fairly, and with kindness.”

On the go

When not travelling to his local coffee spot, he spends his days doing activities and receiving care at S.M.H.

“I’m perfectly at home here,” he explains. “Everybody treats you so well.”

Thomas Archibald Franklin flies on an Aurora plane for his 99th birthday. (Source: Franklin family)

The feeling is mutual.

“Tom is the perfect person in a lot of ways,” says Simeon Fancy, a recreational therapist associate at the Soldier’s Memorial. “He's very kind. He's great with the other people here. He really makes the most of being in long-term care. He's really fun to have activities.”

Tom has had a clean bill of health most of his life. At 98, he required surgery after breaking his hip in 2022. His daughter says as he approaches his milestone birthday, he shows no signs of memory loss.

“He’s so alert. He’s like the Energizer Bunny, he just keeps going,” explains Mestekemper. “Dad can actually name off the books of the Bible of the Old Testament.”

Thomas Archibald Franklin is pictured. (Source: Franklin family)

Every day, Tom makes a point to exercise, moving his legs and keeping his hands limber.

“It’s incredible how his mind is as sharp as it’s even been,” says Fancy. “It’s just amazing how he just goes and goes, physically and mentally, he’s still doing so well.”

Giving back

Tom also has the energy to give back.

“For Christmas, he wanted to do something for the staff at the veterans’ wing,” says Mestekemper. “So, we ordered pizzas for each of the shifts, because dad wanted to say ‘Thank you’ to everybody.”

Thomas Archibald Franklin with a Quilt of Valour and cadets. (Source: Franklin family)

To thank staff at Digby General Hospital for help following his hip surgery, he sent a $500 gift card to Tim Hortons.

“That’s just what dad is like,” adds his daughter. “He’s just always thinking of people.”

The big party

Tom has three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Family from as far away as Manitoba are coming to Nova Scotia to celebrate Tom’s birthday on July 23 at the Wilmot Community Centre.

The gathering isn’t just for family; the community is also invited.

“Anybody’s welcome to come and just offer dad congratulations, or shake his hand,” explains Mestekemper, who is organizing the celebration. “My sister and her husband from Winnipeg are here, plus five others. All of dad's grandkids are going to be here for it. So it's going to be a pretty big deal.”

Thomas Archibald Franklin with a Quilt of Valour. (Source: Franklin family)

The veterans’ wing at S.M.H. will hold their own party the following day.

Words of wisdom

Looking back on his life, Tom says he’s proud.

He met his wife Nina in 1945. She passed away at the age of 93 in 2016.

“I was married for 69 years. We never had a fight. We never went to bed angry,” he says. “I just lived a good, good life. I’m perfectly happy.”

Thomas Archibald Franklin is turning 100 on July 23, 2024. (Source: Franklin family)

When asked for his advice for the next generation, Tom speaks frankly.

“Stay away from illicit drugs,” he says over the phone.

