'Ihtoli-maqahamok' officially open in Saint John
While the space was been accessible to the public for just over a week, “Ihtoli-maqahamok,” which means The Gathering Space in the Wolastoqey language, held a grand opening Monday.
However, opening remarks were delayed by nearly 20 minutes due to pro-Palestinian protestors who stormed the stage and asked Saint John-Rothesay Member of Parliament Wayne Long to sign a letter demanding the federal government impose a full arms embargo on Israel amidst the conflict overseas.
Protestors accused the MP of supporting genocide before leaving the stage once members of the Saint John Police Force arrived. They remained on site for Long’s remarks on the project, attempting to drown out his message with their protesting efforts. The group of around 10 left once his remarks were finished.
“They have every right to protest and I support that,” Long told reporters afterwards. “Protests are to make politicians like me feel uncomfortable and confront politicians. I would question the method, I don't think they gains any community support, but it's a public square.”
“What we see unfolding in the Gaza Strip is worrying, and to me, it's tragic,” Long continued. “I support the Palestinians that want to protest here, and I also support in spades our Jewish community here. Anti-Semitism is like a virus, a shapeshifting virus that is spreading across the world. I stand with the Jewish community against the rise of anti-Semitism.”
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the grand opening of the Ihtoli-maqahamok is Saint John on July 22, 2024. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic)
“I get the need to protest,” says Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon. “I get the need to want to do something to impact that situation. I just felt like today, was this the right space for it?”
‘This area will be that hub for the community’
Construction work on the project began in fall 2022 and was slated to be complete by the end of 2023.
Residents were first able to tour the new space on July 12, where they could get take a close up look at the new stage, skating rink, and various seating options. The new all-season patios have also seen plenty of action since they opened in June before temporarily being closed by the provincial fire marshal.
The tidal steps give residents direct access to the water. They also got a first-hand look at a new water feature located just behind the steps, which saw kids running through to cool off in the hot weather.
The tidal steps at the Ihtoli-maqahamok is Saint John is pictured. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic)
“This is awesome,” uptown residents Michael and JoAnn Mann said while enjoying a seat on the tidal steps. “I mean, look at it, it’s just gorgeous. We couldn't ask for better, the city did a great job.”
“It’s all looking great,” said Joseph McLaughlin. “I'm pretty proud of what they've done, so whoever designed this should get a medal.”
“We're excited to be able to use it and we'll be up here a lot to enjoy it,” said resident Shelley Adams. “Change is good. A lot of people don't like change but we love it.”
The grand opening of the Ihtoli-maqahamok is Saint John on July 22, 2024. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic)
Long, who played a big role in securing the federal funding to make the project a reality, says the space will transform the way Saint John is looked at.
“It’s a generational project for our community,” Long believes. “It's going to bring thousands, hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people over the years here. Every city always has that kind of hub; this area will be that hub for the community.”
He has watched the construction process play out from his office window in Market Square, and credits the construction group for a tremendous job.
Mayor Reardon also thinks the space will attract more people to the Port City.
“This will be a real catalyst for growth,” she said. “It’s huge for New Brunswick because it puts us on the map for a lot of bigger business opportunities to come here.”
Mayor Reardon also said the Buskers Festival will return to the public space on Aug. 9 to 11. It will be the first time the event has been held in Saint John since the pandemic.
The extension of the Harbour Passage is still under construction. Workers tell CTV it should be open over the next few weeks as work is completed and fencing is erected around the site next door where five apartment buildings are being built.
The total cost of the redeveloped public space was around $20 million.
