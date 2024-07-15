Public space along Saint John waterfront re-opens

Redeveloped public areas within the Fundy Quay site in Saint John, N.B. have re-opened, following several delays.

The location is called “Ihtoli-maqahamok” meaning “the gathering space” in the Wolastoqey language.

The new site features fresh landscaping, seating, tidal stairs, a performance stage, and an outdoor skating rink.

Construction of the new public space began in September 2022, and was initially supposed to be finished by the end of 2023. The timeline was moved to April 2024, and then pushed back again, with delays blamed on supply chain issues.

A new four-season patio for adjacent Market Square restaurants opened June 1, but was forced to shut down a few days later because of fire code issues.The patios re-opened by mid-june.

The total cost of the redeveloped public space is around $20 million.

