Inmate dies at N.B. treatment facility
An inmate at the Shepody Healing Centre in Dorchester, N.B., has died.
The treatment facility is located inside the Dorchester Penitentiary.
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) spokesperson Sophia Doiron confirmed to CTV News Atlantic the inmate died on March 30, but did not release any other details.
"The loss of life is always a tragedy," said Doiorn in an email. "Whenever an inmate dies in CSC custody, we inform the police and the Coroner's Office. For privacy reasons, we are not able to disclose any personal information about this individual."
The Shepody Healing Centre is located in the penitentiary's medium sector and has a capacity of 53.
Doiron also confirmed an inmate was assaulted inside the Dorchester Penitentiary on April 1.
"The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution. The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken," said Doiron.
That incident is under investigation by the institution.
