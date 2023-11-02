‘It warms my heart:’ Banners of remembrance commemorate veterans in North Sydney, N.S.

It's a simple gesture, but those behind it feel like it's the least they can do.

Seventy-five banners honouring 75 North Sydney, N.S. veterans are up on poles that line the streets in the community's downtown in the days leading up to Remembrance Day.

"It has grown up to now 75 banners throughout this town with more to come every year”, said Clifford MacIntyre, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 19.

For area resident Alaine Taylor, one of the banners is a tribute to her father.

William J. MacDonald served in the Second World War and was badly injured when his ship was torpedoed.

He died in 1979 at age 51.

"It warms my heart”, Taylor said of her father’s banner. “I just love this time of year and 47 years later, I'm still working for the Legion."

For those who make sure the banners go up, it's a testament to their own remembrance and dedication.

Longtime community volunteer Henry “Harry” Taylor has battled health issues recently, but that didn't stop him from contributing to the cause.

"I'm the type of fella that if I've got something in my head and I'm going to plan on doing it, I'm doing it”, Taylor said.

Another reason organizers put so much effort into the banners campaign is because many veterans in the community are getting older.

"We see a lot of the older guys that remember some of these people that they've been with or served with, and it really brings back some memories,” MacIntyre said.

Each banner honours a veteran who has passed away and organizers say they already have new applications from family members for next year.

"Remembrance”, MacIntyre said when asked to sum up what it’s all about. “Remembrance and their sacrifice that they've made."