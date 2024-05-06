IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient

The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.

According to an IWK news release, Dawson Lively was last seen wearing two hoodies that were both up with brown over grey, navy blue Crocs, no socks, and grey sweatpants.

Lively stands five-feet-seven-inches and weighs 134 pounds. He has brown hair.

“The patient’s risk increases with the length of time he is away from treatment,” the release reads.

Anyone with information on Lively’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

