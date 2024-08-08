Johnson’s Mills sandpipers return to New Brunswick for 2024 season

Swarming to their migration spot, semipalmated sandpipers have started to arrive at the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s Shorebird Interpretive Centre in Johnson’s Mills, N.B., for the 2024 season.

“At this time we’re starting to get into the high part of the season. It was about the middle of July when they first showed up and since then it’s been a steady increase. I’d say right now the peak that we’ve recently seen was about 60,000,” said Shorebird Interpretive intern Aaron Litvak, who has been with the centre for three summers.

He says last year’s peak of 115,000 birds happened around Aug. 13, so there is a chance the numbers will continue to rise this summer.

“Every year there’s some slight variation, however, that individual site variety is not always the best indicator of the true health of the species, so basically there’s total numbers in the entire Bay of Fundy is what matters more,” said Litvak.

Overall, he says since the 1970s and 1980s the shorebird population has seen a constant decline and the Interpretive Centre does what it can to help the population by keeping the beaches clean and making sure the birds are not disturbed.

The small birds spend about three weeks in New Brunswick and it is a crucial stop in their 10,000-kilometre migration journey each year.

“When they fly down to South America, they do it without stopping and they fly over the ocean and these birds cannot swim, so they need to be able to have that fuel to make it there in 72 hours without even stopping once over the coast,” said Litvak. “If they don’t get their time to feed here, they don’t get to double their weight. It really, really lowers their survival chances going down south.”

Sandpipers on the shores of Johnson's Mills, N.B. (Source: Alana Pickrell/CTV News Atlantic)

The main attraction for the birds is the tides in the Bay of Fundy, which allow the birds ample time to feed each day in the mud flats.

The sandpipers follow the tide out eating biofilm or little vertebrates, such as mud shrimp, in order prepare for their trip.

“They arrive here between 18-20 grams and they’ll try to leave around 40, they’re incredibly light birds,” said Litvak. “That allows them to be some of the best flyers among the small birds in the world.”

Not only do the birds flock to Johnson’s Mills each year, but so do hundreds of birdwatchers from all over the Maritimes and beyond.

“It’s an amazing thing in your own backyard,” said Stan Wagner. “Since we retired, that’s pretty much what we do. We run around and take pictures of bears and moose and deer and whatever we can find. This is part of that.”

Experts say the best time to see the birds is two hours before and two hours after high tide.

Visitors can’t walk on the beach during that time period because the birds need time to rest, but the sandpipers come right up to the viewing points to roost.

“It’s amazing how still they are and they blend into the rock. You cannot even see them until you actually focus. You have to focus right in to find them and they’re just everywhere at that point, so that’s pretty amazing and of course what’s neat is to see them in flight. It almost looks like its choreographed,” said Wagner.

Overall, the small birds have a big impact.

“Every year we see new faces come out, but we also see the same people from within the community come out and it’s nice to see people who maybe you haven’t seen in a few and you kind of bond over watching the sandpipers together,” said Tantramar communications officer Jeremy McLaughlin. “We love what they bring to the community.”

The sandpipers call New Brunswick home from the middle of July until September each year and they are so ingrained in the Dorchester community that they celebrate with a Sandpiper Festival annually in August.

The festival takes place from Aug. 9-11 and includes everything from live music, a 10 km jailbird run, kids activities and a Sandpiper Chowder Supper on Sunday.

“When the amalgamation happened back in 2023, it was really important for us to convey the message that, ‘Yes, we are coming together as one, but we want each different community to hold onto the values and what makes them unique.’ For example, in Aulac you have the beautiful fields, in Sackville you have the Waterfowl Park and you have the ducks and the waterfowl, and here in Dorchester you have the sandpipers, so it’s really important that each community still remains unique,” said McLaughlin. “When you get into areas that are a little more remote, you really have to focus on eco-tourism […] a lot of people don’t know about it, but there’s a lot of hidden treasures around here.”

Litvak suggests the second week of August around the tide schedule is the best time to see the most shorebirds. He also suggests bringing water, sunscreen and leaving your pets at home for your visit.

The centre accepts donations to help them continue the work and advocacy they do for the sandpipers.

