Labatt’s Halifax brewery stops beer production for disaster relief water program

The Labatt brewery in Halifax is taking a break from making beer to expand its water can program for disaster relief.

According to a news release from Labatt Breweries of Canada, the company launched its program in 2012, producing water cans to provide safe drinking water for communities affected by disasters. It partnered with Team Rubicon Canada, a veteran-led humanitarian organization, in 2021.

Labatt will spend $120,000 on new manufacturing technology to produce water cans at its Halifax brewery. The London, Ont., brewery will focus on beer production.

“We’re incredibly proud to have Halifax selected as a production hub for our cans of safe drinking water,” said Wade Keller, director of corporate affairs for Labatt Breweries in Atlantic Canada, in the release. “We have the right team in place to ensure the highest quality, recognizing that water, while essential to our brewing process, is also a vital commodity for every Canadian.”

The release says Labatt provided more than 150,000 cans of water to communities across Canada in 2023, including Alberta, British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.