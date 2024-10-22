Liberal caucus chair crosses aisle to join N.S. Progressive Conservatives

A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.

Fred Tilley announced he will join the PCs on Tuesday. Tilley was first elected as a Liberal MLA for the Northside-Westmount riding in 2021.

“This decision was very personal for me,” Tilley said. “In July 2023 I experienced a major health event. While reflecting, what struck me is we have a very short window to make a difference.

“I’ve seen the same focus and priority in this government. I really want to be a part of that. Premier Houston has tackled the issues before with a sense of urgency that is unmatched.”

According to a news release from the province, Tilley served as the principal at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Marconi Campus for eight years. He also helped develop the NSCC Waterfront Campus in Sydney.

“Fred has a background and experience that will serve his constituency well,” Premier Tim Houston said. “I’ve been so impressed by Fred and his commitment to this province. He brings a lot to the table.”

Tilley, who served as the caucus chair of the Liberals, said he entered discussions with Houston about potentially joining the PCs weeks ago. He noted that Houston did not make any promises to him regarding a possible cabinet position.

“It’s become increasingly difficult for me to criticize the actions of this government,” he said. “I look forward to working with the premier.

“All that’s really changing is the colour on the door. The constituents of my riding are the most important thing to me as an MLA.”

Tilley’s defection to the PCs brings their total seat count in the legislature up to 34, adding to their solid majority. The Liberals now have 14 MLAs in the legislature.

Earlier this year, former Liberal cabinet minister Brendan Maguire joined the PCs as the minister of Community Services.

Tilley’s profile page says he worked in the fishing, harvesting, retail, construction and post-secondary education industries.

