Man charged for alleged sexual assault in Lawrencetown, N.S.

A 46-year-old Bedford man is facing a sexual assault charge for an alleged incident in Lawrencetown, N.S., last fall.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received a sexual assault complaint on Sept. 11, 2023. They learned a man using Facebook Dating allegedly arranged to meet a woman at a Cole Harbour restaurant.

“The woman later entered the man’s Dodge Ram and was driven to a location in Lawrencetown, where the man sexually assaulted her,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Police arrested Manjeet Singh Pandher on Friday. He was charged with sexual assault and released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 2.

Police believe there may be other victims in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Anyone who may be a victim can call police at 902-490-5020 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

