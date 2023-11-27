Man charged in Lake Echo, N.S., stabbing

A Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with attempted murder after a reported stabbing in Lake Echo on the weekend.

Police say they responded to an alleged stabbing at a Bumpy Lane in Lake Echo around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Police learned a woman entered a home and found another woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

The injured woman was taken to hospital.

Police say they learned a man who knew the victim allegedly stabbed her the prior evening.

On Sunday, Oscar Allison Purdy, 57, turned himself in to police at the Halifax Regional Police Headquarters.

He was charged with:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a weapon contrary to order

uttering threat

Purdy, who was held in custody, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.