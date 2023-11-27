Man charged in Lake Echo, N.S., stabbing

ATLANTIC
    A Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with attempted murder after a reported stabbing in Lake Echo on the weekend.

    Police say they responded to an alleged stabbing at a Bumpy Lane in Lake Echo around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Police learned a woman entered a home and found another woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

    The injured woman was taken to hospital.

    Police say they learned a man who knew the victim allegedly stabbed her the prior evening.

    On Sunday, Oscar Allison Purdy, 57, turned himself in to police at the Halifax Regional Police Headquarters.

    He was charged with:

    • attempted murder
    • aggravated assault
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • possession of a weapon contrary to order
    • uttering threat

    Purdy, who was held in custody, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

