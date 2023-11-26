Halifax District RCMP investigate stabbing in Lake Echo

The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of a stabbing in Lake Echo on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the report of the stabbing on a residence on Bump Lane in Lake Echo at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the release, police found a 47-year-old woman at the residence, who was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

Police say they learned the victim was stabbed at the residence the previous evening, and do not believe the incident to be random.

The RCMP has not made any arrests related to the stabbing yet, but say the investigation is ongoing.

