    Man charged with attempted murder after assaults at Paqtnkek First Nation: N.S. RCMP

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    A 41-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident at Paqtnkek First Nation last week.

    According to a Tuesday news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP, Allan Michael Paul has been charged with:

    • attempt to commit murder
    • aggravated assault
    • assault with a weapon causing bodily harm
    • uttering threats
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • breaking and entering with intent
    • two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

    The release says officers responded to a report of multiple injured people at a Treaty Lane Extension residence around 4:58 a.m. on Feb. 23. They learned a 25-year-old man had already been taken to hospital.

    A 37-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, and a 33-year-old woman were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

    Paul is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

