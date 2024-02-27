Man charged with attempted murder after assaults at Paqtnkek First Nation: N.S. RCMP

A 41-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident at Paqtnkek First Nation last week.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP, Allan Michael Paul has been charged with:

attempt to commit murder

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon causing bodily harm

uttering threats

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

breaking and entering with intent

two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

The release says officers responded to a report of multiple injured people at a Treaty Lane Extension residence around 4:58 a.m. on Feb. 23. They learned a 25-year-old man had already been taken to hospital.

A 37-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, and a 33-year-old woman were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Paul is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.