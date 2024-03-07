ATLANTIC
    • Man charged with death of Byron Carr back in court in two weeks

    Todd Joseph Gallant is pictured in a handout photo from Charlottetown Police Services.
    The man charged with the 1988 murder of Byron Carr will be back in a P.E.I. courthouse later this month.

    The lawyer representing Todd Joseph Gallant, also known as Todd Irving, briefly appeared in a Charlottetown court on Thursday to say they were still awaiting disclosure in the case. The matter was set over for election and plea to March 21.

    According to a previous police news release, Carr’s body was found in his Lapthorn Avenue home 31 hours after he was last seen alive on Nov. 11, 1988.

    The case was cold until police arrested and charged Gallant in January.

    -With files from Jack Morse

