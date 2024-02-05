ATLANTIC
More

    • Man left lying on shoulder of road after alleged hit-and-run: N.B. RCMP

    The Magaguadavic overpass in New Brunswick is pictured. (Source: RCMP) The Magaguadavic overpass in New Brunswick is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    A man suffered serious injuries after an alleged hit-and-run on a New Brunswick overpass Saturday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers and members of Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a person lying on the should of the eastbound lane of Route 1 on the Magaguadavic overpass around 9:20 p.m. Police found a nearly unconscious 45-year-old man.

    The man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

    After an investigation, police believe a vehicle hit the man at a high rate of speed and the victim laid on the ground for roughly an hour before a patrolling conservation officer found him.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News