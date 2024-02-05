Man left lying on shoulder of road after alleged hit-and-run: N.B. RCMP

A man suffered serious injuries after an alleged hit-and-run on a New Brunswick overpass Saturday night.

According to an RCMP news release, officers and members of Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a person lying on the should of the eastbound lane of Route 1 on the Magaguadavic overpass around 9:20 p.m. Police found a nearly unconscious 45-year-old man.

The man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police believe a vehicle hit the man at a high rate of speed and the victim laid on the ground for roughly an hour before a patrolling conservation officer found him.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

