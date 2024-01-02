Man, woman restrained during Upper Tantallon, N.S., home invasion

The Halifax District RCMP is looking for two men who allegedly broke into a home, restrained a man and a woman, and stole several items on Monday night.

According to a news release, police responded to the reported home invasion at a St. Margaret’s Bay Road residence in Upper Tantallon around 11:47 p.m. They learned two men stole cash, among other items, and fled in a black 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

The victims were able to escape their restraints and they were not physically hurt.

Police say they found the Silverado on Highway 103 near Exit 2 and although they search the area, they did not find the suspects.

The men wore ski masks and dark-coloured hoodies. One man is described as standing six-foot-three while the other was five-feet tall.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

