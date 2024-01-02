ATLANTIC
More

    • Man, woman restrained during Upper Tantallon, N.S., home invasion

    RCMP

    The Halifax District RCMP is looking for two men who allegedly broke into a home, restrained a man and a woman, and stole several items on Monday night.

    According to a news release, police responded to the reported home invasion at a St. Margaret’s Bay Road residence in Upper Tantallon around 11:47 p.m. They learned two men stole cash, among other items, and fled in a black 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

    The victims were able to escape their restraints and they were not physically hurt.

    Police say they found the Silverado on Highway 103 near Exit 2 and although they search the area, they did not find the suspects.

    The men wore ski masks and dark-coloured hoodies. One man is described as standing six-foot-three while the other was five-feet tall.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News