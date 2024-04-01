March finishes warm and with above normal precipitation for the Maritimes

March 2024 daily average temperatures finished above 30-year normals in the Maritimes with a large portion of the region finishing two-to-four degrees higher than those normal. Temperatures were slightly closer to normal in parts of northern New Brunswick. This carried on a trend for the Maritimes of having above average temperatures for winter 2023/2024.

Average daily temperatures for March 2024 compared to 30-year normal. (Source; CTV News Atlantic)

Total precipitation for the month was near or much higher than the 30-year averages. Southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia had the greatest deviation with some sites measuring two to near three times the monthly averages. Unfortunately a number of instances of localized flooding were reported, including in areas such as St. George and Sussex, N.B., as well as near Saulnierville in Digby county, N.S. Total precipitation for the month was closer to average for parts of Cape Breton.

Total monthly precipitation compared to 30-year averages. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Late week snow, rain

A bit more than April showers is lined up for Maritime weather later this week.

A slow-moving low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard will arrive as a mix of snow and rain late Wednesday night through Thursday for the region. Initially starting as snow late Wednesday night, it will turn to rain or mix of snow-rain during the day Thursday. The mix of snow and rain may linger into Friday.

A slow-moving low-pressure system brings a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Thursday into Friday. Snow accumulation is possible for parts of the region through that time. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

There are some indications of pockets of five-to-15 cm of April snow for the Maritimes Thursday through Friday. Higher snow amounts are possible in higher terrain, especially in northern New Brunswick and the Cape Breton Highlands. Arrival time and how much rain mixes in will heavily influence any snow accumulation. The increased solar radiation and on average milder air temperatures can make it more difficult for snow to accumulate during daylight hours this time of the year.

Keep tabs on the Thursday and Friday forecasts this week. It is possible that some areas will have to contend with some snowy, slushy road conditions on those days. I’ll have updates on areas most likely to see snow accumulation from that system through the week.