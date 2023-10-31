Margaret McCain donates $10M to Halifax's Mount Saint Vincent University

ATLANTIC
    Margaret Norrie McCain has donated $10 million to Mount Saint Vincent University to support teaching and research on early childhood education.

    The Halifax university says it's the largest gift in the school's 150-year history.

    McCain's philanthropic foundation has made early childhood education its main focus, and she was among the proponents for Ottawa's 2021 commitment to make a $27-billion investment in child care over five years.

    The former lieutenant governor of New Brunswick has long argued for universal, high quality child care, tied in with the public education system, and organized to support parents' work and study.

    The donation will support the research, teaching and programs at the university's child and youth study department and its child study centre.

    The university's early childhood collaborative research centre is already supported, in part, by the Margaret and Wallace McCain Family Foundation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

