Maritime sober driving advocates say loss of hockey’s Gaudreau brothers a cautionary tale

The deaths of Calgary Flames player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew – which happened after an alleged drunk driver hit them while they were cycling on a New Jersey country road – is a tragedy people have felt if they’re sports fans or not.

"You just don't think a tragedy will hit that close to home,” said Rob Matheson, a former president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Cape Breton.

Matheson, big Flames fan, said the loss of someone as well-known as the player many called “Johnny Hockey” sends one of the strongest messages imaginable about the dangers of impaired driving.

"Unfortunately, tragedies like this do actually help (spread the message),” Matheson said. “You have a high-profile athlete, revered in both countries - Canada and in the U.S. - the day before his sister's wedding."

For universities and colleges across the Maritimes, it's a timely message, too.

"Certainly, alcohol-related deaths is at the top of our concerns list when we're dealing with young people,” said Judy Kelley, director of health and counselling at Cape Breton University.

With students back for a new school year, and an opening week that often comes with partying, Kelley said a tragedy involving a professional athlete who, at 31, was not much older than students themselves is an example they can relate to.

"One of the, I guess, benefits of youth - or follies of youth - is kind of that invincible feeling,” Kelly said. “That, ‘This will never happen to me,' or whatnot. So, definitely to have it happen to someone as well-known and popular as there.. definitely, yeah, I think it will drive it home."

Matheson noted the tragedy also proves impaired driving can make a victim out of pretty much anyone, including the rich and famous.

"It doesn't matter what your background is and what it is you do for a living, it can happen,” Matheson said. “If people are making poor choices, tragic results can occur."