Maritimers donate more than just money on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is here at a time when Maritimers need it most.

"We have seen the numbers in our breakfast in the morning, for instance, double. We have gone from 50 people a day to 100 or more almost every day, and more and more people are accessing our food banks,” says Lisa Harrison, executive director of Brunswick Street Mission.

Many charities say people can give money, food, clothing and time.

"Around the holiday season, giving the gift of items or products is top of mind for people as they are doing their holiday shopping. There are many organizations that do holiday food hampers or warm clothing drives,” says Kathryn Levandier, manager of business development partnerships with United Way Maritimes.

Harrison says donated food items are a huge help during this busy season.

"Things like peanut butter, but also tomato sauce, tin cans last a long time, if you want to give beans you can we do eventually get through them,” says Harrison.

Brunswick Street Mission is also looking for winter clothing donations now the cold weather is here.

“We are also looking for new or gently worn winter coats, boots, and new socks, underwear and long underwear. People love them and are really asking for them this year,” says Harrison.

Other nonprofits like Soul’s Harbour Rescue Mission say they are always looking for volunteers.

"Every hour that a person gives us of their time equates to three meals or a night of shelter, and for us those number of meals are growing and the nights of shelters are growing and winter gear for those living rough and even hygiene items and everyday household items for a lot of people are just out of reach because they don't have disposable income,” says Cherry Laxton, Soul’s Harbour Rescue Mission chief operating officer.

Laxton says Mission Mart is open 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and their receiving department is open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week.

“It provides a big window for opportunity for donation, and we really appreciate you guys dropping it off here because it allows us and the resources to sort and allocate it to our dinner free mart centres as well. Whereas our free mart centres don’t really have the space to take those donations and hold onto them,” says Laxton.

All donations are welcome, but Laxton says one of their biggest needs that doesn’t really get fully met is men’s clothing.

“We definitely get a lot of women’s clothing and children’s clothing, but men’s clothing is definitely a big, big need fort us right now,” says Laxton.

The Prescott Group is another charity always welcoming volunteers. They provide opportunities and encourage their members to give their own time as well.

"We always stress the idea of giving back and giving back to others and filling others’ buckets up as much as we fill up our own. In our Pinkie’s area we have a volunteer area where individuals are sorting through a number of donations that come for the community and while they are doing it they are doing it with their friends and building relationships with some of our volunteers,” says Charlene Kuhn, community engagement and employment supervisor for the Prescott Group. “We are getting out in the community as much as possible to engage with our neighbours. Instead of looking and seeing how everyone is different, it’s best to give a smile and to realize that we are all the same.”

Members of the Prescott Group sort clothes for Pinkie’s Thrift. (Source: Emma Convey/CTV News Atlantic)

The people who volunteered at Pinkie’s Thrift on Tuesday all had their own reasons for doing so.

"I like to help out the needy,” says Ian Layton.

"It’s important because it keeps people going and it gives people the opportunity to do things for other people,” says Danielle Pottie.

"This is the most inclusive place I have ever been in my life and that's what I love about it the most,” says Susan Coulter.

"I love my friends here, I have friends here so I'm really happy that I volunteer here,” says Amanda Carter.

Many charities say donations tend to slow down after the holidays, which is a difficult time for them. This year many nonprofits are encouraging Maritimers to consider bagging up gently used items while they are doing their Christmas cleanout, and donate them to a charitable organization near them.