Masstown, N.S., man facing child pornography, bestiality charges

A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Masstown, N.S., residence on Monday.

The search came after Lincoln City Police from Oregon, U.S., advised RCMP a person was allegedly communicating with a person believed to be a child in a sexual manner online.

Wayne Missons, from Masstown, was charged with:

possession of child pornography

luring a child

inciting bestiality

transmitting child pornography

making sexually explicit material available to a child

Missons was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.