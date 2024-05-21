ATLANTIC
    Masstown, N.S., man facing child pornography, bestiality charges

    A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Masstown, N.S., residence on Monday.

    The search came after Lincoln City Police from Oregon, U.S., advised RCMP a person was allegedly communicating with a person believed to be a child in a sexual manner online.

    Wayne Missons, from Masstown, was charged with:

    • possession of child pornography
    • luring a child
    • inciting bestiality
    • transmitting child pornography
    • making sexually explicit material available to a child

    Missons was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.

