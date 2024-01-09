Matt Minglewood rocks 77th birthday with Cape Breton show

Matt Minglewood been rocking the blues for as long as most people can remember and his sound has stood the test of time.

Now, the legendary rocker will celebrate his 77th birthday – which falls at the end of the month – with a show he’s putting on at the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre in Cape Breton on Feb. 3.

"It's just going to be a typical Minglewood party,” he told CTV Atlantic on Tuesday.

When asked what keeps him performing at an age when many are slowing down, Minglewood had a straightforward answer

"I love it,” Minglewood said. “People see me come off the stage all full of sweat and they say, 'When are you going to retire, Matt?' And I say, 'Well, you're looking at it.' Why would you retire from something that's fun?"

While Minglewood is looking forward to his birthday bash, he can't help but look ahead to another concert a few weeks later.

On Feb. 24, he'll play at the newly-named Bruce Guthro Theatre at Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax.

"God, I was there so many times with Bruce and it's so well-deserved that they changed the name,” Minglewood said of his longtime friend, who died of cancer in September.

As for his birthday show, Minglewood says fans can expect a journey into the archives, with songs from most, if not all, of his 12 albums.

He adds that it never gets old to see the younger generation sing along to the classics.

"Teenagers and (people) in their 20's and they're singing all the lyrics to Rockin' the Blues and Dorchester,” Minglewood said. “They know every lyric and that's kind of a special feeling, really."

He was also asked whether he'll still be recording music and performing when he's 80.

"I hope so, I sure as hell hope so,” Minglewood said. “That will mean I made it to 80. Well, look at Willie (Nelson). Willie's still recording and he's 90."

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.